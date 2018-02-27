A Wisconsin father was arrested after he tried to make a point at his child's elementary school.Police in Shorewood Hills say Jonathan Fitzgerald was buzzed in at the front door but bypassed the office where visitors are required to check in. He went right to his child's second grade classroom.He handed the teacher a piece of cardboard with the word gun on it and left. Fitzgerald was trying to show how easy an intruder could get in the school. Police arrested him for disorderly conduct.