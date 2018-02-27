Suspect charged in armed robbery of Whataburger restaurant

Harris County Sheriff's deputies arrested one suspect following a carjacking and an armed robbery in northwest Harris County.Investigators said the suspect, 19-year-old Samual Gilder, carjacked a woman and her daughter at their apartment complex early Tuesday afternoon.Authorities said after the carjacking, Gilder used the car in a robbery at the Whataburger located in the 12000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.The carjacking victims said they had just returned home from a doctor's appointment when Gilder approached them with a gun.WATCH: Carjacking victims explains the moment the 19-year-old suspect stole her car