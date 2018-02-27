Suspect charged in armed robbery of Whataburger restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect charged in armed robbery of Whataburger restaurant (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff's deputies arrested one suspect following a carjacking and an armed robbery in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said the suspect, 19-year-old Samual Gilder, carjacked a woman and her daughter at their apartment complex early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said after the carjacking, Gilder used the car in a robbery at the Whataburger located in the 12000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

The carjacking victims said they had just returned home from a doctor's appointment when Gilder approached them with a gun.

WATCH: Carjacking victims explains the moment the 19-year-old suspect stole her car
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyrestaurantarrestHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video