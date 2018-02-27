HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

An end to hangovers? Houston creator of 'vitamin for alcohol' dives into ABC's Shark Tank

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man is trying to end hangovers (KTRK)

KINGWOOD, Texas --
Kingwood native Brooks Powell dove in headfirst on a supplement that promises to reduce alcohol's negative effects.

The 24-year-old was once a top swimming prospect during his time at Kingwood Park High School (in 2012 he was the fastest swimmer in Texas in the 50 freestyle). Heavily recruited by Ivy League schools and the Naval Academy, Powell selected Princeton, where he focused on swimming, and even considered joining the clergy after college.

But a chance reading of the Journal of Neuroscience during his sophomore year yielded an a-ha moment: Powell discovered research on a drug that "instantly sobered up rats, they showed no signs of a hangover, and they had less risk of alcoholism," he recalls. "I was blown away." Powell took the findings to his neuroscience professor -- who was equally blown away.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesshealthshark tankinventionculturemapHouston CultureMapdrinkingalcoholKingwood
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Downtown Houston's new food hall taking shape
Huge vegan food fest coming to Houston
No 3-peat for Houston in culinary Oscars
Princesses and genies coming to Hobby Center
Houston sushi spot suddenly closes after 6 months
More Houston CultureMap
BUSINESS
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
More Business
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video