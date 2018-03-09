'Lavish Nails Lounge Shepherd' Debuts In Neartown/Montrose

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3425 S. Shepherd Dr. in Neartown/Montrose, the fresh addition is called Lavish Nails Lounge Shepherd.
This new spot bills itself as an "upscale salon that offers all types of services, including nails, massage, facials, waxing and eyelash extensions," according to the business' Yelp page. Owner Michelle P. has eight years experience doing nails under her belt and specializes in "dipping, facials and massage."
Look for services like the "Deluxe Manicure," which includes a mud mask and massage as part of the experience, as well as a waterless pedicure with callus removal, scrub and five-minute massage. (You can check out all of the services offered here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Lucky M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 7th, said: "Brand new and astonishingly beautiful spa, affordable and top quality work! Been here twice now, I take my girlfriend and I get work done myself. Artist-quality work."
Yelper Stephanie T. added: "I tried the dipping powder for the first time; I'll have to say that they have many options to choose from. I had Michelle, she really paid attention to my cuticles and cleaned them up really well."
And Micah G. said: "I'm very new to the whole pedicure thing. My girlfriend will take me sometimes whenever she gets her nails done. This place was the best I've been to so far. The service was the best I've ever had."
Head on over to check it out: Lavish Nails Lounge Shepherd is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
