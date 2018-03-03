'We Rock the Spectrum Gym' is helping kids with special needs

One mother's journey with autism led her to open a safe space where all kids, no matter what their abilities are, can play together and just be themselves.Margaret Lee, who has an 8-year-old autistic daughter, was inspired to start a new business venture and open We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym in Sugar Land."Some challenges when taking autistic children to other gyms is sensory overload," said Lee. "Other kids may not understand, or they see the behavior as quirky or different."The uniquely designed sensory equipment found at We Rock The Spectrum, includes a zip line, crash pit, trampoline, hammock swing, wall climbing and more."It's really been a blessing for these families that we've been able to help out and provide a safe space for their children to come out in play in our community," Lee said. "It's a place where you never have to say I'm sorry."The gym is open to all children up to age 13, with no age limit for kids with special needs. The Sugar Land location is the fifth We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym to open in the Houston area.