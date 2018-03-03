COOL SPACES

'We Rock the Spectrum Gym' is helping kids with special needs

EMBED </>More Videos

'We Rock the Spectrum Gym' is helping kids with special needs (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One mother's journey with autism led her to open a safe space where all kids, no matter what their abilities are, can play together and just be themselves.

Margaret Lee, who has an 8-year-old autistic daughter, was inspired to start a new business venture and open We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym in Sugar Land.

"Some challenges when taking autistic children to other gyms is sensory overload," said Lee. "Other kids may not understand, or they see the behavior as quirky or different."

The uniquely designed sensory equipment found at We Rock The Spectrum, includes a zip line, crash pit, trampoline, hammock swing, wall climbing and more.

"It's really been a blessing for these families that we've been able to help out and provide a safe space for their children to come out in play in our community," Lee said. "It's a place where you never have to say I'm sorry."

The gym is open to all children up to age 13, with no age limit for kids with special needs. The Sugar Land location is the fifth We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym to open in the Houston area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycool kidsout and about with abc13cool spacesgym
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Tour De Hood bike tours brings life to Houston's neighborhoods
Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose
Heart-shaped churros dessert spot hits Houston
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video