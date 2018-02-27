Dumb criminal alert! Man caught stashing drugs in police station

He won't have to worry about anyone calling him a smart criminal.A convicted criminal didn't get far after he was caught on camera trying to stash drugs in the ceiling of an interrogation room at a police station in Omaha, Nebraska.Jailhouse video shows the man putting a chair on the table and then climbing on top of the table to try and hide the drugs.Officers walked in and caught him in the act, but they thought he was just trying to escape.Police didn't see the drugs fall down to the floor. When another officer came to clean the room, she found the cocaine.The man was arrested and charged.