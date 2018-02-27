Dumb criminal alert! Man caught stashing drugs in police station

EMBED </>More Videos

Man tries to hide drugs in the ceiling of a police station interrogation room. (KTRK)

By
OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) --
He won't have to worry about anyone calling him a smart criminal.

A convicted criminal didn't get far after he was caught on camera trying to stash drugs in the ceiling of an interrogation room at a police station in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jailhouse video shows the man putting a chair on the table and then climbing on top of the table to try and hide the drugs.

Officers walked in and caught him in the act, but they thought he was just trying to escape.

Police didn't see the drugs fall down to the floor. When another officer came to clean the room, she found the cocaine.

The man was arrested and charged.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
caught on camerasurveillancedrugspoliceu.s. & worldNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video