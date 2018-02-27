CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Mom pleads guilty to leaving 4 young kids home alone during Europe trip

An Iowa mother is accused of leaving her children alone for 10 days while she traveled to Europe.

An Iowa mother has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, after she was accused of leaving her young children home alone while she traveled to Europe.

Erin Macke, 31, was arrested after returning from a 10-day trip to Germany in September.

Police say while she was gone, she left her four children, all between the ages of six and 12, home alone.

She's also accused of leaving a gun out in the open.

The gun charge against her has been dismissed.
