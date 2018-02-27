Suspected killer arrested in Facebook Live murder

Suspect accused of killing man who was streaming on Facebook Live charged with first degree murder. (KTRK)

WINGATE, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A North Carolina man streamed his own murder live on Facebook. And now the killer is behind bars.

Douglas Colson, 65, has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Prentis Robinson.

The victim, 55-year-old Robinson, was on Facebook Live when he went to the police department to complain about a family member stealing his cell phone.

He was still streaming when he left and was confronted by a man.

The two had an argument. In the video you can hear shots ring out.

The video ends with the camera falling to the ground.

Colson turned himself into police Tuesday morning.

A Facebook spokesperson issued the following statement about the incident:

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones. Because we cannot have known that the victim would have wanted this horrific act to be live streamed on social media, we have removed the original video. We will apply a warning screen to future uploads of the video intended to raise awareness or condemn this tragedy, and limit accessibility to people over the age of 18. We will remove instances of videos from Facebook that are shared supporting or encouraging such acts of violence."
