Engine fire forces Southwest flight to return to airport

EMBED </>More Videos

The video shows flames comeing from the engine in the sky. (KTRK)

A Southwest Airlines flight from Salt Lake City made an emergency landing after takeoff due to an engine malfunction, according to an airport spokesperson.

Flight 604 headed to Los Angeles International Airport was in the air for just a few minutes when pilots realized there was an issue with the engine.

According to Southwest, the pilots chose to turn around.

Witnesses told ABC News that they saw flames coming from the right part of the engine.

Some people captured the flames shooting from the engine.

All 110 passengers and five crew members landed safely.

"There were sparks and flames coming from outside," passenger Traci Scarce told ABC. "It sounded like there was a stalling engine."

Scarce said the Southwest crew was able to maintain calm inside the cabin.

Southwest Airlines said all passengers got on a new aircraft and landed in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
southwest airlinesairplanefireUtahCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video