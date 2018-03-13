FOOD & DRINK

Here is how you can get free food from new Torchy's Tacos in Katy

Torchy's Tacos will open another location on March 13. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're a fan of eating at Torchy's Tacos, we have two words for you: Free. Food.

The chain is opening its second location in Katy today, but you can join the fun before opening day.

On March 12, the public was invited to a preview event with free food.

If you missed that, you can still head out to Torchy's for opening day.

You'll be entered into a raffle to win free tacos for one year.

The new restaurant, located at 19111 Katy Freeway in the Katy Green Shopping Center, will open its doors on today at 7 a.m.

You'll also be able to try the Taco of the Month.

For March, it's the Roscoe taco, a flour tortilla with crispy waffle, fried egg, fried chicken and bacon.
