If you're a fan of eating at Torchy's Tacos, we have two words for you: Free. Food.The chain is opening its second location in Katy today, but you can join the fun before opening day.On March 12, the public was invited to a preview event with free food.If you missed that, you can still head out to Torchy's for opening day.You'll be entered into a raffle to win free tacos for one year.The new restaurant, located at 19111 Katy Freeway in the Katy Green Shopping Center, will open its doors on today at 7 a.m.You'll also be able to try the Taco of the Month.For March, it's the Roscoe taco, a flour tortilla with crispy waffle, fried egg, fried chicken and bacon.