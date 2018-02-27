2 killed in Ecuador hiding in NY-bound plane's landing gear

Two presumed stowaways died Monday in Ecuador after they fell from the landing gear of a New York-bound plane.

The airport in the coastal city of Guayaquil had to close for 90 minutes while the two bodies were removed from the runway.

Police wouldn't reveal the nationality or identities of the two individuals, but said they likely fainted or were ejected after takeoff.

The Latam-operated flight continued its journey, although authorities said the aircraft may be required to return to Ecuador to assist with the investigation.
