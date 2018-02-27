ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eliminate stress with this RodeoHouston parking and transportation guide

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips for parking at and traveling to RodeoHouston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are helping you navigate through the rodeo stampede with a look at some of your parking and transportation options.

Public parking is available near NRG Park for $20 bucks.

You can park in the Miller Lite yellow lot, which you can enter off of Main, the 610 lot, where Astroworld used to be, and the OST 1 lot at south Braeswood and Greenbriar.

If those cowboy boots aren't quite broken in yet and you don't want to walk, you can catch a free ride to and from parking lots to the grounds.

For a cheaper way to park without the stress of fighting for a close parking space, use the rodeo express shuttles in remote lots, or METRO Park and Ride.

There are locations all over town. Parking is free at all of the lots, except the OST lot which is $2. The shuttle cost ranges from $2 to $7, per person.

And don't forget about METRORail.

You can park at the Fannin South Station for $20 per car and the round trip to NRG is free.

Or, leave the driving to someone else and use a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.

Drop offs and pickups are in the green lot, at gate 13D, off Murworth.

Lyft is the rodeo's ride sharing partner. Riders get access to cell phone charging stations in the waiting area.

If you're arriving in style, limo drop off is also in the green lot.

Taxi drop off and pickup is in the teal lot.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeoNRG parkparkingpublic transportationrideshareuberlyftHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video