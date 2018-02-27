HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We are helping you navigate through the rodeo stampede with a look at some of your parking and transportation options.
Public parking is available near NRG Park for $20 bucks.
You can park in the Miller Lite yellow lot, which you can enter off of Main, the 610 lot, where Astroworld used to be, and the OST 1 lot at south Braeswood and Greenbriar.
If those cowboy boots aren't quite broken in yet and you don't want to walk, you can catch a free ride to and from parking lots to the grounds.
For a cheaper way to park without the stress of fighting for a close parking space, use the rodeo express shuttles in remote lots, or METRO Park and Ride.
There are locations all over town. Parking is free at all of the lots, except the OST lot which is $2. The shuttle cost ranges from $2 to $7, per person.
And don't forget about METRORail.
You can park at the Fannin South Station for $20 per car and the round trip to NRG is free.
Or, leave the driving to someone else and use a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.
Drop offs and pickups are in the green lot, at gate 13D, off Murworth.
Lyft is the rodeo's ride sharing partner. Riders get access to cell phone charging stations in the waiting area.
If you're arriving in style, limo drop off is also in the green lot.
Taxi drop off and pickup is in the teal lot.
