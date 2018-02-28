ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stage set for Garth Brooks to kick off RodeoHouston tonight

Garth Brooks goes on 1-on-1 with ABC13 to preview RodeoHouston show (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are ready, and so is Garth Brooks, for the opening night of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Hours ahead of the big show, the music megastar gave media members an idea of what to expect during his show tonight.

Answering a question from ABC13's Pooja Lodhia, Brooks said the best thing about the concert here is that the audience will get to sing along to all tunes about the rodeo.

"We got a ton of them," Brooks revealed. "When you look at the setlist, you go, 'Oh, we get to play 'Beaches' here. We get to play 'Rodeo' here.'"

Garth Brooks answers a question by ABC13's Pooja Lodhia ahead of tonight's kick-off show for RodeoHouston.



On Monday, Brooks gave fans a 25-minute preview behind the scenes of the new stage on Facebook Live.

Brooks says the new star-shaped stage is a performers dream.

He hasn't played the Rodeo since 1993. So, he's excited to be back in Houston to open and close the rodeo.

Brooks even brought on some fans to talk and sing with, like NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson.

He also took questions from some Houston super fans.

The country music legend said this won't be his usual show.

"They have a time restraint here because you are part of the rodeo. So, this isn't going to be the usual Garth show where we can go for two or three hours. You go on at a certain time and go off at a certain time. My hardest part is trying to fit into the segment that they give you," said Brooks.

Brooks' opening and closing concerts are sold out but some tickets are available on ticket resale sites.

RELATED: Full list of 2018 RodeoHouston concert performers announced
Good news Houston, Rodeo tickets will go on sale today!

