Parents, if you're already planning summer activities for your kids, we worked with the Houston Moms Blog to put together a handy camp guide.
Here are five options for sleep-away camps.
Camp Balcones Springs
Where: Marble Falls
This is a co-ed overnight camp for kids ages seven to 17. The costs range between $1,000 - $3,000 depending on a week or two-week stay.
Camp Kidventure
Where: Austin
They have a variety of overnight camps for kids eight to 18. The cost starts at $1400.
Marine Military Camp
Where: Harlingen
This camp is for boys only who are 11 to 18 years old.
It's a four-week, overnight stay.
The camp says boys will learn to work hard and play hard.
YMCA Camp Cullen
Where: Trinity
Campers learn how to ride horses, explore nature and build character.
A week stay is $850 for members and $950 for non-members. You can also find discounts on their website.
Union for Reform Judaism Greene Family Camp
Where: Bruceville
This is a month-long camp.
There are different programs based on age as well as camperships, which can provide partial, financial support to help families send their kids to camp.
If you or your child aren't ready for long camp stays, there are cheaper day camps closer to home.
Gerry and Greta's Art Camp
Located on Stella Link, this camp is for first through fifth graders to expand their artistic creativity.
Prices are $325 for a week-long day camp.
Kidventure Day Camps
These camps are located across Houston.
They're for kids ages three to 14.
The cost is about $225 for a week.
Houston Camera Exchange
The Houston Camera Exchange hosts a photography class for kids 14 and older on the weekends in June and July.
The average cost of the two-hour class is $40.
3D Engineering Camp
This is a cool one for kids who love to build things on computers.
3D CAD will host engineering camps in Houston.
Half-day camp costs $299 for the week. Full-day camp will run you $549.
AD Players
The AD Players host theater summer camps for kids ages five to 18.
One week costs about $225.
Two-week camps include a theater showcase. Those start at 300 dollars.
You need to call AD Players to sign up.
For more camp ideas, visit Houston Moms Blog.
Overnight stays to month-long adventures: Your 2018 summer camp guide for kids
EDUCATION
More Education
Top Stories