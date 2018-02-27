COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Counting Houston's homeless and understanding why they're on the streets

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2017 Homeless Count and Survey will begin Tuesday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Last month, the Coalition for the Homeless conducted a key count and survey of the homeless population in Houston.

You see them camped out on street corners, setting up tents, and packing underpasses. Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., has the number of homeless in Houston suddenly risen? We're taking a closer look at a surprising trend over the years, and what could be impacting your perception of Houston's homeless.

They also tried to get an understanding of why those people living on the streets are homeless.

Key findings in the 2017 count included:

  • 39 percent of unsheltered homeless individuals had a high school diploma or GED. 21% had some college or a college degree or higher.

  • 78 percent of unsheltered homeless individuals became homeless in Houston.

  • 25 percent of unsheltered homeless individuals reported no income, while 20% reported panhandling for income.


The population survey is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps

In Houston recently, homelessness has become a hot topic. The city has battled to rid the streets of homeless camps for some time now.

The city passed an ordinance against camping and panhandling, but the ACLU filed a lawsuit to stop them. The ordinance was upheld by a federal judge in December.

Federal judge rules that Houston can clear out homeless tent cities
EMBED More News Videos

Houston can clear out homeless tent cities, a federal judge ruled.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshomelesscampHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video