39 percent of unsheltered homeless individuals had a high school diploma or GED. 21% had some college or a college degree or higher.



78 percent of unsheltered homeless individuals became homeless in Houston.



25 percent of unsheltered homeless individuals reported no income, while 20% reported panhandling for income.

Last month, the Coalition for the Homeless conducted a key count and survey of the homeless population in Houston.They also tried to get an understanding of why those people living on the streets are homeless.Key findings in the 2017 count included:The population survey is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.In Houston recently, homelessness has become a hot topic. The city has battled to rid the streets of homeless camps for some time now.The city passed an ordinance against camping and panhandling, but the ACLU filed a lawsuit to stop them. The ordinance was upheld by a federal judge in December.