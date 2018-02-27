Harris Co. deputies who used Taser on wheelchair-bound woman escape punishment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After almost a year and a half, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has completed its internal investigation into a Taser incident involving five deputies and a woman in a wheelchair.

In November 2016, Sheketha Holman, who was wheelchair-bound at the time from a lower back injury, confronted deputies during her daughter's arrest at a gas station. That confrontation was captured on surveillance camera. It shows Holman being shocked with a taser and falling out of her wheelchair. She says she was then shocked a second time while on the ground and already handcuffed.

"And then, as I'm down on the ground, face down, next thing I know, my body is being Tased again. I'm not fighting or resisting I'm not doing anything," Holman recalls.

A sheriff's office spokesman denied Holman was shocked while handcuffed.

The "use of force" was preceded by a lengthy verbal back and forth on both sides and Holman's attempt to record the incident on her phone.

Holman was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. The following February, the Harris County District Attorney's Office dismissed the charges, citing the reason as "cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt." Holman filed a complaint with the HCSO Internal Affairs Division, and for months, she has waited.

"Then, you just send me a letter in the mail two years later. Oh, oh, well, nothing is going to happen to them. They ain't suspended. They can still work. They can still go out and do this to someone else," she said.

The letter, received Monday, informed Holman that, after an investigation, the complaint she filed against the five deputies was "not sustained' and "no further action will be taken."

HCSO Spokesman Jason Spencer explained further.

"This incident was investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau and presented to the Administrative Disciplinary Committee for consideration," Spencer said. "The committee did not sustain the complainant's allegation of excessive force."

Holman, who is walking again, feels wronged, but she doesn't regret taking her fight public.

"Right is right and wrong is wrong."

