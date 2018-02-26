We're following breaking news in Sugar Land, where police are investigating a shooting in the First Colony Mall parking lot.Investigators said a suspect allegedly fired a gun at a person following some sort of altercation.Officers said the suspect left the area and is not in custody.We do not know what the suspect and the alleged victim were fighting over, but investigators believe this was the continuation of an argument that started in another location.Sugar Land Police Department told Eyewitness News the person who was shot at drove off, and then flagged down a deputy along Highway 59 and Williams Way.Investigators said a couple of rounds were found in the parking lot.