2 kidnapped Texans rescued in Mexico, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican officials said an anti-kidnapping unit rescued the Texans, and that two suspects are in custody. (KTRK)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico --
Two kidnapped Americans from Texas were rescued near the northern city of Monterrey and their two alleged abductors arrested, Mexican authorities reported.

The Nuevo Leon prosecutors' office said Sunday in a statement that the victims traveled to the state on Feb. 17, and lost contact with their families in the United States the following day. On Feb. 19, the relatives began to receive ransom demands.

The unidentified Texans were rescued by members of a special anti-kidnapping unit Saturday in the Monterrey suburb of Juarez, thanks to a tip that led them to locate the alleged kidnappers on a highway.

Nuevo Leon prosecutors said the Americans were transported to the United States in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said Monday that it was "aware of reports of two U.S. citizens kidnapped and later rescued," but did not give further details.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmexicorescuearrestkidnapping
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video