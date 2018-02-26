The Astros hosted the Mets in West Palm Beach on Monday.Justin Verlander started on the mound for the first time this spring, and he looked sharp in two innings of work. J.V. struck out four and gave up just one walk.This is Verlander's first spring with the Astros after coming over to the team in a trade last September. His presence and work ethic are something the younger Astros are seeing for the first time.He is as fired up to be on the mound as the fans were to see him."It's a lot of fun. We don't play the game to hit the spot in the bullpen. That's all prep work to get out of the mound, get guys out," Verlander said. "It's all about having fun to get out and get batters with different uniforms out in the box. This is a lot of fun."