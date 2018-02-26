If you've ever played on the diamond, you know hitting a baseball is a hardest thing to do in sports.As easy as it looks for Jose Altuve, the best hitter in baseball will tell you it is not.Altuve and the Astros work long hours in the batting cages at Spring Training, taking batting practice.It is all about getting comfortable at the plate, and when you're hot, it's all fun."You don't think about anything," Reddict admits. "You go in there knowing you're going to get to hit something hard and you feel invincible.""Hitting is the hardest part of baseball," Altuve adds. "You go out there with the best attitude and that's why we have success."For World Series MVP George Springer, he wants fans to know its not a cake walk from where they're sitting."Hitting a baseball - it looks easy, looks easy in the stands, but hitting is hard," Springer said. "But it is fun."