What's new at RodeoHouston 2018

Find out a few of the cool new things you'll see at this year's Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Big changes are coming to this year's Rodeo festivities. See what changes you can expect when you visit:

Concert Stage
  • 48-foot diameter rotating performance area
  • Five star points extending a length of 36 feet each
  • 434 lights, four times as many lights as the previous stage
  • Laser-guided positioning system which allows the stage to be positioned in the precise center of NRG Stadium
  • 28-foot tall, motion controlled video backdrop


The Lone Star Market
The market new outdoor shopping location, located on the west side of the NRG Astrodome, featuring new local businesses throughout the Rodeo.

A variety of products will be featured from leather goods to food options, to art pieces.

Be sure to see what's new at the Lone Star Market each time you visit.

Photo Opportunities
  • Retired stage - Picture yourself on the stage used for over 30 years
  • "Bowlegged H" - A 15-foot-tall "Bowlegged H" logo will be located on the northeast side of NRG Stadium, providing the perfect photo opportunity for fans to commemorate their visit to the 2018 Rodeo
  • The Four Pillars of Rodeo by Gonzo247 - Gonzo247 is creating a four-sided, custom art piece for the HLSR, highlighting the four pillars of the Rodeo - Agriculture, Education, Entertainment and Western Heritage
  • Selfie frames - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo volunteers will be stationed at the entrance gates and throughout the grounds with selfie frames, and helping fans with their photos


Spanish Language
  • HLSR website, rodeohouston.com, is now available in Spanish
  • HLSR Spanish Twitter page @RODEOHOUSTONesp
  • Additional messaging in Spanish will be included in the RODEOHOUSTON Facebook page
