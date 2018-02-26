After waiting 3 hrs for my delayed flight, we are finally about to be taxed onto the runway &some wacko decides to push past the flight attendants, pushes the emergency exit door& throws himself off the plane @united pic.twitter.com/J41U31b9Dx — Jillian (@j_illibean) February 26, 2018

A passenger on United Airlines flight out of Newark Airport apparently didn't want to wait aboard a delayed flight one minute longer.Port Authority police say Troy Fattun, 25, of Micronesia opened the emergency exit and slid down the inflated chute.It happened Sunday night at around 10 p.m. Police say they responded to the report of a disorderly passenger aboard United Flight 1640 bound for Tampa, Florida.Fattun, a U.S. national, was immediately detained upon landing on the ground and charges against him are pending.As a result, the flight and all aboard were delayed. The flight finally departed at 12:09 a.m. and arrived in Tampa at 2:51 a.m.United Airlines released a statement:"While Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger opened the emergency exit door and departed the aircraft using the slide. Following an aircraft swap, the flight departed for Tampa at 12:09 a.m. local time."