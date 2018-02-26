HOUSTON STRONG: 9 Harvey moments we'll never forget

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2359810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A look inside Gallery Furniture as it serves as a shelter

Six months after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, there are still many questions about where we are headed as a city. However, the one thing that remains certain is the resiliency of our city.The response from Houstonians to help their neighbors was as momentous as the disaster itself. Now on the anniversary of the storm, here are some moments we will never forget:Mattress Mack opened up his heart and his stores to his community in time of need. Those displaced by Hurricane Harvey had a room at any Gallery Furniture locations.Following a plea heard all across social media, dozens of residents of a Dickinson nursing home were safely evacuated in the midst of the epic flooding gripping the greater Houston area.Aric Harding shared a powerful moment of heartbreak and hope as he played the piano in his family's flooded living room following Hurricane Harvey.As Harvey continued to shower the Houston area with torrential rain, the true Texan spirit was captured. One family fresh off an evacuation from their apartments touched our entire city with a simple message, "We thank God. God is good."A 92-year-old evacuee named Shirley charmed a rescue team while live on television in Houston."Oh, I didn't realize (I was on TV). I would have worn my wig for the occasion," she said as the crew burst out in laughter.Mr. Charles wore his Sunday best when Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer and a team rescued him from his home. He told us it was "the only way to travel in a boat."When Harvey's rain began to lash our city and turn streets into rivers within a matter of minutes, the Houston police chief warned some residents fleeing the floodwaters to seek shelter on their roofs instead of in their attics.However, for some Houstonians who call the street home, there was no attic nor roof, but that didn't stop one man from finding a way to help.Dozens of people have been taken to safety after several boats were sent to what we have nicknamed "Rescue Row" on Tidwell in northeast Houston. Reporter Ted Oberg and Mike Menchaca captured some of the most captivating images Monday night during the mass rescue.J.J. Watt's fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief surpassed $37 million.A live stream of the event will be available on ABC13.com.