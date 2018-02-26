Chief Sam Pena, Houston Fire Department

Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard, Houston Police Department

Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, Houston Police Department/Houston Emergency Center

Kevin Hannes, FEMA federal coordinating officer for Harvey

Claudia Aguirre/ CEO BakerRipley

Cynthia Colbert, CEO Catholic Charities

Dr. Juan Munoz, UHD President

Six months after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, there are still many questions about where we are headed as a city.ABC13 and University of Houston-Downtown hosted a town hall Monday night, focused on our future and recovery efforts still underway in Houston.Panelists from city government and local charities presented new information and took live questions. Key issues included the road to recovery, lessons learned from the storm, and how to request federal help.Reporter and anchor Chauncy Glover moderated the event from the UHD campus.To reach FEMA by phone, dial 800-621-3362 (FEMA)