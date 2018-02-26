ROAD TO RECOVERY

'HOUSTON AFTER HARVEY': Leaders talk recovery at UHD town hall

Six month after Hurricane Harvey, leaders in Houston gathered for a town hall about the future of the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Six months after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast, there are still many questions about where we are headed as a city.

ABC13 and University of Houston-Downtown hosted a town hall Monday night, focused on our future and recovery efforts still underway in Houston.

Panelists from city government and local charities presented new information and took live questions. Key issues included the road to recovery, lessons learned from the storm, and how to request federal help.

Reporter and anchor Chauncy Glover moderated the event from the UHD campus.

Where to get answers about Harvey recovery:
To reach FEMA by phone, dial 800-621-3362 (FEMA)

Featured town hall panelists
  • Chief Sam Pena, Houston Fire Department
  • Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard, Houston Police Department
  • Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, Houston Police Department/Houston Emergency Center
  • Kevin Hannes, FEMA federal coordinating officer for Harvey
  • Claudia Aguirre/ CEO BakerRipley
  • Cynthia Colbert, CEO Catholic Charities
  • Dr. Juan Munoz, UHD President
