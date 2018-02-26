Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's daughter, Ensa Cosby, has died in Massachusetts.

She was 44 years old.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says: "Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time."

Bill Cosby has a court hearing scheduled this coming Monday and Tuesday ahead of his re-trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County, Pa.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainment
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video