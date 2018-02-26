Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died

Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's daughter, Ensa Cosby, has died in Massachusetts.She was 44 years old.There was no immediate word on a cause of death.Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says: "Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time."Bill Cosby has a court hearing scheduled this coming Monday and Tuesday ahead of his re-trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County, Pa.