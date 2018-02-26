Police are looking for two people who knocked on a man's apartment door in southwest Houston and shot him when he answered.Officers were called to the 10400 block of Sandpiper Drive at around 11 a.m. Monday.At first, the call was for a child who had supposedly been shot. Once officers arrived, police say they found a little boy with blood on him. They quickly realized, though, the blood belonged to someone else.Inside one of the apartments, first-responders found the child's father shot. Investigators said one of those two people at the door opened fire. Crime scene investigators found four spent shell casings at the scene.The victim's 4-year-old son was in another room watching movies and didn't witness the attack, detectives said. Those living nearby ask, still, about the impact this is going to have on them."That's kind of sad to see a little kid and kill someone around him, in front of him," said apartment resident Geovanni Watkins. "So I'm just imagining him that he's gonna grow up and remember him all his life."The victim was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive.Detectives have little info on the suspects. We know only that they fled on foot northbound before police arrived. Police have so far been unable to release any descriptors of the two attackers that might help in identifying them.