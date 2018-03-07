Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Located at 13410 Briar Forest Dr. in Eldridge/West Oaks, the new arrival is called Teriyaki Madness.
This is the first Houston location for the expanding fast-casual eatery, which has other outposts throughout the country and more in the works. Two other Houston locales are in the works as well, according to its website.
The menu features bowls or plate options with a selection of protein to start like beef, chicken, or tofu. Customers can then choose between white or brown rice, fried rice, noodles or steamed or fried veggies. Plates come with a choice of vegetables, a side of macaroni salad or green salad.
Rounding things out are bowls with chicken katsu (breaded cutlet), orange chicken and yakisoba (Japanese stir-fried noodles). (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Teriyaki Madness has been warmly received by patrons.
Noemi G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "I am obsessed with the place! The chicken and beef are so tender and flavorful. When I went, there were a lot of people ordering, so I recommend calling in your order ahead to avoid the wait."
Yelper Charles H. added: "Amazing food. We stopped by for lunch today and it was great. We got the tofu yakisoba and kids chicken katsu. Everything was cooked perfectly and the portions were massive."
And Eric C. said: "Cool new lunch spot that recently opened up near my office! As their name implies, they specialize in rice bowls loaded with teriyaki chicken, beef or tofu."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Teriyaki Madness is open daily from 11am-9pm.
'Teriyaki Madness' Opens Its Doors In West Houston
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News