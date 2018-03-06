FOOD & DRINK

Find Seafood And More At Houston's New 'Verna Mae's'

A new spot to score seafood and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 16010 West Rd., the fresh arrival is called Verna Mae's.

This newcomer--located in the former Husky's space, which closed up shop last year--specializes in "New Orleans-style po' boys, seafood and South Louisiana-style comfort food," according to the restaurant's website.

The menu is extensive, so expect to see something for everyone. To start your meal, look for dishes like Boudin balls with dirty rice and pork, fried gator bites and grilled or fried shrimp salad. There's a full salad bar on offer, too.

There are twelve different po' boy sandwiches to choose from, like fried shrimp or catfish, fried oysters, hot sausage and more.

Rounding the menu out are entrees such as seafood baskets, gumbo and an array of sides like hushpuppies, potato salad and onion rings. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Verna Mae's is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Andree W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "Tried this new restaurant yesterday and the food is authentic and outstanding! Will definitely visit again."

Yelper Yanna B. added: "Best authentic New Orleans cuisine in Houston! It's like the owners just brought NOLA to Houston and I love it! Born and raised in New Orleans, I generally don't trust gumbo or potato salad from restaurants, but this shrimp & gumbo is the truth and the side of potato salad (just like from home) was spectacular!"

Head on over to check it out: Verna Mae's is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-4pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
