Melanie Lawson to be honored at On The Move luncheon

ABC13's Melanie Lawson will be honored at this year's On The Move luncheon benefiting the Houston Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.The luncheon will be held at the River Oaks Country Club Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 11:00 a.m.This is the 13th year for the luncheon.This year's keynote speaker, Camerone Elise Parker, appeared on ABC13 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the honor.Parker is a model and TV personality who has walked the runway for some of the world's biggest designers. She went public with her diagnosis of MS in 2009.Melanie Lawson is being recognized this year as the Person On the Move.Eyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston will serve as emcee for the event.Since the luncheon began in 2006, more than $1.6 million has been raised for research and programs for people living with MS.