Family devastated after ICE arrests father while gardening

Helena Ponce says her husband was gardening when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived on their property. She says they headed straight to the backyard where they asked him his name.

NAPA, California --
Helena Ponce says her husband was gardening when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived on their property.

She says they headed straight to the backyard where they asked him his name. He replied and without incident, he was taken into their custody. She doesn't want to give her husband's name, but she says he's 39 years old and came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was four years old. The family feared this day would happen but was holding out hope that they would be low priority for ICE.

"He went to work. He didn't drink or do anything or wasn't doing anything wrong. We just assumed they were coming after people who really are doing wrong stuff," said Ponce.

Daughter Isabella wiped away tears when she talked about watching her father get arrested Sunday morning. "He would always tell me he didn't want me to do drugs and I have the opportunity to be here and I should be able to do something with that," said Isabella.

The family has sought the help of North Bay Rapid Response Network. The organization helps undocumented immigrants when they're in ICE custody.

