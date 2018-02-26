Family members say an eighth-grader was watching TV with her cousins at her aunt's home in California when she was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.Amy Phompong didn't want to show her face but stood by her cousins and aunt as she described the moments her cousin, 13-year-old Nina Ouch was shot."We were watching TV, and then we thought we heard the heater pop but it was a gunshot and it hit through the window and hit her in the back," Phompong said.It was just after 3:30 p.m. when her cousin Nina Ouch was struck in the back by gunfire.According to police, Ouch was struck from behind in the upper torso. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she underwent surgery."It was traveling toward 10th Street, one round did penetrate the house and the victim was struck," Lt. Stephen Biberos of the Fresno Police Department said. "The information we've received is this house was specifically targeted and was not a random act."Fresno police say although it seems the home was targeted it's unknown whether the family has any gang ties.Crime scene investigators spent most of Saturday afternoon canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video, any clues to help them track down the shooter.Community Regional Medical Center officials have upgraded Ouch from serious to fair condition. However, family members tell Action News she will likely be hospitalized for at least another two weeks and may need to have surgery again.