ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --A New Mexico woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being diagnosed with a Hantavirus infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can contract the potentially-fatal illness through contact with Hantavirus-infected rodents or their urine and droppings.
Kiley Lane has been in the ICU unit at University of New Mexico Hospital after suddenly becoming sick last month.
Kiley's mother Julie Barron told KRQE she doesn't know how her 27-year-old daughter could have contracted Hantavirus.
"A month ago, she was going to go to Costa Rica with a bunch of girlfriends and enjoy a fun week and now she can't even go and do anything on her own," Barron said.
A family friend created a YouCaring page to help pay for medical expenses and other costs as a result of her hospitalization.
So far, more than $23,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised.