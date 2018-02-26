HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman fighting for her life in ICU after contracting rare, potentially deadly virus

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Mexico woman is fighting for her life after she contracted Hantavirus. (KTRK)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
A New Mexico woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being diagnosed with a Hantavirus infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can contract the potentially-fatal illness through contact with Hantavirus-infected rodents or their urine and droppings.

Kiley Lane has been in the ICU unit at University of New Mexico Hospital after suddenly becoming sick last month.

Kiley's mother Julie Barron told KRQE she doesn't know how her 27-year-old daughter could have contracted Hantavirus.

"A month ago, she was going to go to Costa Rica with a bunch of girlfriends and enjoy a fun week and now she can't even go and do anything on her own," Barron said.

A family friend created a YouCaring page to help pay for medical expenses and other costs as a result of her hospitalization.

So far, more than $23,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldillnessvirusinfectionNew Mexico
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video