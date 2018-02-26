HPD: Business owner shoots, kills suspected burglar in NW Houston

Police say a business owner shot and killed an intruder overnight. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man shot and killed an intruder trying to break in to his business overnight in northwest Houston.

Officials tell ABC13 the man, who is also the owner, was asleep around 12:30 a.m. inside the business on Pinemont near Lost Forest.

Authorities say he heard some noises, grabbed his pistol and shot the suspected burglar at least once.

The suspect died at the scene.

Investigators will talk to the district attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.
