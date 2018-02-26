FOOD

Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee

EMBED </>More Videos

Dunkin' Donut unveils Girl Scout cookie coffee. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

Not sure whether to drink coffee or eat Girl Scout cookies? No need to make that tough decision any longer.

Dunkin' Donuts has announced new coffee flavors inspired by the popular cookies.
SEE ALSO: Here's your guide to Girl Scout cookie names and flavors


The trio of new flavors includes Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

All three flavors will be available nationwide beginning Monday.

Select Dunkin' Donuts locations have also invited local troops to sell Girl Scout cookies at their stores on weekends from February 24th through March 18th.
RELATED: Dunkin' Donuts to phase out foam cups

Related Topics:
foodconsumerdunkin' donutsgirl scoutscookies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Houston now has french fry lovers delight restaurant
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Study: Eating leafy greens shaves 11 years off memory loss challenges
More food
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video