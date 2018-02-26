JJ Watt will not hold annual Charity Classic this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you were hoping to take part in JJ Watt's annual Charity Classic this year, you'll have to wait until 2019.
Watt tweeted to a fan on Sunday that he won't be holding the event this time around because, "I have taken this year to focus on getting my leg/body ready for the season, the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts & our after-school athletic programs."
The Charity Classic will return next year, as I have taken this year to focus on getting my leg/body ready for the season, the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts & our after-school athletic programs. I appreciate the incredible love & support and can’t wait for next year’s game! https://t.co/CNReRGpWTz— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 26, 2018
Watt hasn't played a full season since 2015.
When Hurricane Harvey hit, he raised $37 million to help with recovery and explained how most of the money will be distributed.
Watt says the event will return next year.
The first Charity Classic was held in 2013.