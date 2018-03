JJ Watt will not hold annual Charity Classic this year

The Charity Classic will return next year, as I have taken this year to focus on getting my leg/body ready for the season, the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts & our after-school athletic programs. I appreciate the incredible love & support and can’t wait for next year’s game! https://t.co/CNReRGpWTz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 26, 2018

If you were hoping to take part in JJ Watt's annual Charity Classic this year, you'll have to wait until 2019.Watt tweeted to a fan on Sunday that he won't be holding the event this time around because, "I have taken this year to focus on getting my leg/body ready for the season, the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts & our after-school athletic programs."Watt hasn't played a full season since 2015.When Hurricane Harvey hit, he raised $37 million to help with recovery and explained how most of the money will be distributed Watt says the event will return next year.The first Charity Classic was held in 2013.