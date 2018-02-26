RODEO FASHION

Step inside a masterpiece with these handmade custom boots

EMBED </>More Videos

Custom books made from a variety of materials, including fish skin from the Amazon. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's almost rodeo time, and if you don't have boots, you may have to wait till next year if you want a custom pair from a Houston boot maker.


Parker Custom Boots takes eight months to make each pair of custom-made boots.

"Everything is custom-made 100 percent," said Zephan Parker. "There is nothing generically made."

Parker makes the boots in his northwest Houston shop. He showed ABC13 how he makes the boots from scratch, and the nearly centuries old machines he uses to put it all together.

"You'll hear some of the sounds of those machines, which is almost like an echo from the past," said Parker.

First, he offers a custom foot fitting. Parker said the foot mold is the most important part. Next, Parker has a number of materials to choose from including various animal and reptile skins. His most expensive material, alligator, could cost as much as $5,000. But perhaps the most unusual skin customers can choose from is an Amazonian fish called the Pirarucu.

"It's becoming more popular. We are seeing a lot more boot companies providing it," said Parker.

EMBED More News Videos

Parker Custom Boots offers customers a chance to wear handmade pieces of art.



After selecting the skins, Parker hand sketches the design, punches it out on the material of choice, and then begins to stitch it on his old school sewing machine.

"The cowboy boot itself is a piece of fashion footwear that can be worn or accessed by every level of society," Parker explained.

Parker has a rather unusual story on how he became a boot maker. He didn't come from a lineage of boot makers, he started out as a customer at the age of 22. Parker said a boot maker in central Texas inspired him.

"I was just intrigued by the set up that he had and a piece of Americana that he had," said Parker.

Parker said he started an apprenticeship, and then several years later, he launched his own business in Houston.

"A lot of older guys are retiring and their children are taking on other careers and what not," said Parker.

The finished product is a true masterpiece.

Prices start around $1,400 and go up, depending on the material you choose.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionrodeo fashionrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeoartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RODEO FASHION
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
SPONSORED: Rocking Rodeo Fashion
Spring girl claims Mutton Bustin' title at 2018 RodeoHouston
First time at the Rodeo? Here's what you need to know
What's new at RodeoHouston 2018
More rodeo fashion
STYLE & FASHION
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video