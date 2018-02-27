Naked man riding ATV leads police on highway chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1998405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

A naked man riding an ATV in Kansas City led police on an hour-long chase Sunday.According to local reports, the man drove into oncoming traffic during the pursuit, which finally ended near a former casino.On Monday, the Clay County Prosecutor's Office charged Johnathan A. Menth with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage and first-degree sexual misconduct.Police say the bizarre incident started at about 2:18 p.m. after Shoal Creek police officers were dispatched after the naked man was seen driving the ATV through people's yards. Officers attempted to stop the man but he sped off and made his way to the interstate.Officers pursued the man to a set of train tracks near the old Sam's Town Casino where he hit two railway junction boxes and was thrown from the ATV.The man tried to run from authorities, but was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment.Videos of the bizarre scene have been shared hundreds of times on social media.Jess Fishell's video has been viewed over one million times on Facebook. The driver flew past them on the highway."I look over and I see a yellow ATV just come up on the road," Fishell said. "I said, 'dude you're gonna get arrested on the highway.' He was naked. It's something my grandma used to say - naked as a jaybird."Fishell and his friend were on their way home from the shooting range and running late to a family dinner.He said what struck him about the driver - outside of being naked, of course - was how calm he was."I couldn't be that calm in public naked," Fishell said. "I'd be freaking out having an anxiety attack."No one was injured.Police are unsure at this time why the man was naked.Authorities say the man was involved in an earlier car chase with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, where he bailed from a vehicle.