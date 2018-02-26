SOCIETY

Get a Jell-O shot with your next pedicure at this Conroe nail salon

A new Conroe nail salon is serving up more than pedicures

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Conroe nail salon is serving up more than just your typical pedicure.

The Premier Nail Bar is gaining a lot of attention online for its famous Jelly Pedi package with a fun twist.

"If you have really bad feet, it's really good for the skin on your feet. Makes your skin softer, no doubt" owner Blake Hollis said.

The Jelly Pedi includes a mixture that turns the spa water into gel.

But perhaps what makes the pedicure so famous at Premier is the Jell-O shot that comes along with it.

It's so popular that people who don't order the Jelly Pedi, still want the Jell-O shot.

"They just see the people beside them get one and they are captivated by it," Hollis said.

And people under the age of 21 can get a Jell-O shot, without the alcohol, of course.

The Jelly Pedi is a very popular service in the nail industry that Hollis and his wife started offering at their first location in Livingston. Their clientele grew so much and so fast that they decided to open another spot closer to the Houston area.

Hollis said they've created a modern salon that is great for anyone looking to spruce up their hands and feet with a bar stocked with a variety of alcohol.

"All the stuff we do here in the latest trend," Hollis said.

Besides the popular Jell-O shot pedis, Premier offers manicures, waxing, facials and eyelash services. They even do private events where you can reserve the room with a set up of food and drinks for your guests.

To learn more about the nail bar and the prices, visit premiernailbar.com.

