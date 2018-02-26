A man is facing charges after an alleged night of drinking ended with driving his vehicle off the seawall.Police in Rhode Island said 42-year-old Tom Moitoso was found naked inside his pickup truck after crashing the vehicle into the water and beach below,"They removed the occupant from the vehicle and observed that he was totally naked with the exception of wearing his eyeglasses," said Sgt. Anthony McHugh with the Cranston Police Department.People inside the club rushed out onto the beach to see if Moitoso was okay."Word came up that there was a vehicle in the water, so of course we were concerned and immediately went down to see what was going on," eyewitness Dave Leblanc said.Investigators said it appears Moitoso put his vehicle in reverse instead of drive, backing the truck over the seawall near the Rhode Island Yacht Club."He still was in the act of driving so despite the fact that it wasn't for a very long distance, the car was still in operation, hence why we can charge the DUI charge," Sgt. McHugh explained.Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Moitoso allegedly failed. Investigators said a breathalyzer test also came back with a reading above the legal limit.Moitoso was taken to the hospital, where he refused a blood test. His injuries were only minor, police said.Investigators said they did not find drugs or any other chemical substances inside his truck.