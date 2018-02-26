Warning for travelers before booking your next cruise

A couple has a warning for travelers after they experienced a medical emergency on their honeymoon cruise.Danielle and Brant were on an excursion in Honduras when Brant sliced his foot on coral.The cruise ship doctor stitched up his foot and said he would be okay.But once they got back on land, doctors say there were still pieces of coral in his foot.Experts say before you book your cruise, you should ask for the doctor's certifications, the size of the medical staff and research the nearest hospital.The Norwegian Cruise Line says their on-board medical facilities are built, staffed and equipped to meet or exceed guidelines.