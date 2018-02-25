How many hours you have to work to pay your rent in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --Ever wonder how much of your time goes toward writing that rent check every month?
SmartAsset crunched the numbers and calculated how many hours of work are needed to afford rent in America's 25 largest cities, including six in Texas.
The personal finance website looked at each city's data for average annual take-home pay, average hours worked per year, and median rent (all gathered from the U.S. Census). For the take-home pay, SmartAsset assumed each worker was contributing to an IRA or 401(k), took the standard deduction, and submitted as a single filer.
To get the final number, the site took average pay by hours worked, then divided the monthly median rent by the average hourly wage.
Houston gets the dubious distinction of landing in the top 10, despite paying the least in income tax on average among the other nine. But those low average earnings (just over $31,060 per year, or $14.36 per hour after taxes) and low rent ($952) cancel out the bonus of not having to pay state income tax. Workers in H-Town still need to put in 66.3 hours to cover their average monthly rent.
