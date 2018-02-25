HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers say what's in your cup could help you live longer

Researchers say moderate amounts of coffee and alcohol could help you live longer. (KTRK)

The key to living a longer might be the drink you have in your hand right now.

According to a new study, drinking coffee just might do the trick.

Researchers examined the lifestyles of people 90 and older. They found people who drank moderate amounts of coffee or alcohol lived longer.

Those who had two cups of coffee a day decreased their chance of premature death by 10 percent.

Wine and beer lovers lowered their chances by 18 percent.

As Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno pointed out: Coffee in the morning, wine at night!
