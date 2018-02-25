Hilarious SAPD spoof video highlights serious 911 issue

The San Antonio Police Department takes a page from Jimmy Kimmel's playbook to try to put an end to non-emergency 911 calls.A clip shared on the department's Facebook page showed Chief William McManus reading real 911 calls.Some of the calls included people asking for pizza or complaining about plumbing problems.While the video makes you smile, the chief says calling 911 is not a joke.Police made the video to remind viewers to only call police for a real emergency.