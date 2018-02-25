Tense phone call forces Mexican president to cancel US trip

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has called off a trip to Washington to meet with President Trump.
The trip was reportedly canceled due to a tense phone call between the two leaders.
Officials from the US and Mexico say President Trump refused to agree publicly to affirm Nieto's position that his country will not fund construction of a border wall.
President Nieto had planned to visit Washington later this month or in early March.
