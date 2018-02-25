POLITICS

Tense phone call forces Mexican president to cancel US trip

Mexico's president cancels trip to the US after reportedly tense phone call with President Trump. (KTRK)

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has called off a trip to Washington to meet with President Trump.

The trip was reportedly canceled due to a tense phone call between the two leaders.

Officials from the US and Mexico say President Trump refused to agree publicly to affirm Nieto's position that his country will not fund construction of a border wall.

President Nieto had planned to visit Washington later this month or in early March.
