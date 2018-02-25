Finger pointing and Twitter exchanges erupted Saturday night over a contentious political memo.It's a rebuttal to that memo released by Republican Congressman Devin Nunes several weeks ago.The new Democratic memo addresses claims that the FBI abused a secret surveillance process in order to spy on a Trump campaign adviser.They insist those claims are false.President Trump tweeted, calling the response a "disgrace" and a "total political and legal bust."The release of the Democratic memo ends the latest chapter of the House Intelligence Committee's divisive Russia investigation.