Finger pointing and Twitter exchanges erupted Saturday night over a contentious political memo.
It's a rebuttal to that memo released by Republican Congressman Devin Nunes several weeks ago.
The new Democratic memo addresses claims that the FBI abused a secret surveillance process in order to spy on a Trump campaign adviser.
They insist those claims are false.
President Trump tweeted, calling the response a "disgrace" and a "total political and legal bust."
The release of the Democratic memo ends the latest chapter of the House Intelligence Committee's divisive Russia investigation.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiademocratstwitter
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiademocratstwitter