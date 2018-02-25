POLITICS

Heated tweets frame latest memos released on Russia investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Heated tweets mark memos by Democrats and Republicans in response to Russia investigation. (KTRK)

Finger pointing and Twitter exchanges erupted Saturday night over a contentious political memo.

It's a rebuttal to that memo released by Republican Congressman Devin Nunes several weeks ago.

The new Democratic memo addresses claims that the FBI abused a secret surveillance process in order to spy on a Trump campaign adviser.

They insist those claims are false.

President Trump tweeted, calling the response a "disgrace" and a "total political and legal bust."

The release of the Democratic memo ends the latest chapter of the House Intelligence Committee's divisive Russia investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiademocratstwitter
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video