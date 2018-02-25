Security guard kills man who was shooting at Houston strip club

Security guard kills gunman outside Houston gentleman's club. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a security guard shot and killed a man outside a club in northwest Houston.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday outside Club 5608 Live on North Shepherd.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired outside of the club.

Witnesses say a man was shooting at the club when the security guard opened fire hitting the gunman.

That man was killed.

Investigators say security video from the club shows the suspect outside with a gun in his hand.

No one else was shot.

Police say there were several locations and they're still trying to determine how many shots were fired.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.
