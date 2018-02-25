HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jamie Geer says the secret to barbecue is a good pit.
He makes them for a living. It also takes skill, and Geer has that, too.
On Saturday night, he took home two trophies in the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. One of them was the grand championship trophy.
"Brisket, ribs and evidently I scored high enough to get this," he said, holding the large grand prize trophy.
The cook-off is the prequel to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It draws thousands of people who breathe in the aroma of everything, from mesquite to oak, and more exotic woods that fuel the pits that burn nonstop for days.
"We're an international event," said the championship barbecue committee chairman Robert Becker. "We have a team that flew from Australia to compete, and countries you don't associate with barbecue. Ireland and Sweden are here. You wouldn't think the U.K. would do barbecue, but it's gone worldwide."
In the barbecue world, this competition is a huge deal and the winner has bragging rights.
Geer also won the championship four years ago, so he has plenty to put on his resume.
While from Fort Worth, he cooked for the Houston team of Buns and Roses.
In this event, it's not about the sauce, but the rub for what's on the pit.
Geer said his secret ingredients are simple: salt, pepper, and garlic.
"But don't tell anyone," he added.
OVERALL WINNERS:
Grand Champion Overall - Buns-N-Roses Cook Team
Reserve Grand Champion Overall - Jasper County Go Texan
Brisket
Champion - Buckshot BBQ
Second Place - Manning Valley Natural Smokers
Third Place - Steve's Cooking Team
Ribs
Champion - Buns-N-Roses Cook Team
Second Place - British Bulldog BBQ
Third Place - Operation BBQ Relief
Chicken
Champion - The Tumble Inn
Second Place - Madison County Go Texan
Third Place - San Patricio County Go Texan
Go Texan
Grand Champion - Jasper County
Reserve Champion - Bee County
Dutch Oven Dessert
Champion - Lingon & Dill BBQ Team
Second Place - Comcast Business
Third Place - Smokin' Stokers
Specialty Awards
Most Colorful Team - Floyd Morrow & Larkin
Runner Up Most Colorful Team - Over the Hill Gang
Go Texan Most Colorful Team - Grid Iron Cookers
Runner Up Go Texan Most Colorful Team - Nueces County
Most Unique Pit - Pit Boss
Runner Up Most Unique Pit - Clifton Chevy Cookers
Best Team Skit - Brazos County
Runner Up Best Team Skit - Bad Girls Gone Wild
Cleanest Team Area - Houston First
Runner Up Cleanest Team Area - Floyd Morrow & Larkin