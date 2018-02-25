HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Six months after Hurricane Harvey is just a mile marker in the long recovery from the historic flood in the Houston region.
As Mayor Sylvester Turner said, a lot of stories are behind the walls.
One of them is in the Aldine area, where one piece of property drew the attention of the Salvation Army.
Volunteers found Asha Ramraj living outside what had once been the home she shared with her husband. In the past four years, she has survived as many losses.
In 2015, she and her husband lost the house in a fire. There was no insurance to rebuild. The next year, her husband, Dhanraj, suddenly died from a heart attack. She made a utility shed in the backyard her home. The next year came the Tax Day flood.
Last August brought Harvey, which destroyed the few possessions she had saved.
The Salvation Army called on a non-profit group, Texas Local Disaster Recovery Services, to visit Ramraj.
"She has endured things I don't think I would survive," said TXLDRS Vice President Melissa Vivanco. "She's been incredible and for her to tell us she was shy to ask for help because there were others worse off was just amazing."
She had been reluctant to seek help. Neighbors said because her house had been damaged before Harvey prevented her from getting disaster assistance.
"I had finally reached a breaking point," she said. "I had to have some help."
Today, TXLDRS crews began cleaning up the property. A large dumpster is now on the driveway.
"We'll be cleaning this up. And we're actually fundraising to get her a mobile home or a tiny house that she can live in. My goal for Asha is to have a place she calls home."
Houston Police Explorers, Central Post 2061 helped in Saturday's cleanup. Baker Ripley is providing care packages.
Ramraj is grateful for all the help and the hope.
"These kind friends who've come into my life is a blessing, such a blessing," she said.
TXLDRS has set up a fundraising account on YouCaring.