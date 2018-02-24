ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Set It Off' in H-Town: Hit film turned stage play is headed to the Bayou City

"Set It Off" stage play is headed to Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been more than 20 years since the theatrical release of "Set It Off," but Cleo, Stony, Frankie and T.T. are headed to Houston.

Well, not exactly.

Directed by F. Gary Gary, the 1996 film featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise. The story of four females and their string of bank robberies became an instant classic.

This time around, Je'Caryous Johnson is bringing the action to the Hobby Center in April -- in the form of a stage play.

The live stage play will star Houston's own Letoya Luckett, rapper Da Brat, Demetria McKinney and Kyla Pratt.

"Unbelievable! You have no idea how incredible this is going to be," Luckett posted on Instagram.


Tickets for the four April showings at the Hobby Center are currently on sale. Ticket prices start at $60.

We know Da Brat is playing Cleo, Letoya Luckett is Frankie, but what about the rest of the crew?

Hopefully, we'll soon find out.
