Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another woman injured Saturday afternoon.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a weapon disturbance call on the 16000 block on Coralbend Drive around 12:00 p.m.Some neighbors heard gunshots, others heard the sirens.One cop was already sitting there, when the other pulled up they jumped out of the vehicle and ran to the door. You could see they had their guns drawn," Katie Porter Waldrip said.Deputies responded to a 911 call from two teens who were upstairs in the home and heard gunshots downstairs."The fact that there were the two teens and just hearing them screaming and crying. You knew instantly something bad had happened," said Waldrip.Investigators say a man and woman had both been shot.Sr. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, "We made forced entry into the door. Once the woman was screaming help me we kicked open the door. Found her and called EMS."A 35-year-old man died at the scene, a 43-year-old woman was taken to Cy-Fair Hospital."To have a Saturday afternoon interrupted with something like this it's just surreal," neighbor Lauri Hardeman said. "We first heard the police cars and sirens coming down the road and we knew, you're concerned what neighbor is in trouble."Investigators say they don't have a motive yet.They have not released the names or relationship of the victims involved. Forensic tests will help them reveal who fired the gun.